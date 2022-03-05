4,572 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,512 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EMO opened at $26.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.97. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $26.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

