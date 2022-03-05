$54.60 Million in Sales Expected for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will report $54.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $55.00 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $180.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $224.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $8.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.39. The company had a trading volume of 30,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,364. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 184.19 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,609 shares of company stock worth $2,784,780. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth $204,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

