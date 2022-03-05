$55.72 Million in Sales Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) to report sales of $55.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.90 million to $56.60 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year sales of $243.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.00 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $266.82 million, with estimates ranging from $260.67 million to $275.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 26.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLNW. Raymond James raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 251,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 319,494 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Limelight Networks by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its position in Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LLNW traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.76. 1,010,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,522. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $507.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.17.

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

