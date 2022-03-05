$57.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.60 billion and the highest is $58.18 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $237.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.19 billion to $237.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $249.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $101.84 and a twelve month high of $147.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total transaction of $3,007,522.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 64.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmerisourceBergen (ABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.