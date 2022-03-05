$57.52 Million in Sales Expected for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) to post sales of $57.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardiovascular Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.42 million and the highest is $58.77 million. Cardiovascular Systems posted sales of $63.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiovascular Systems will report full year sales of $237.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.52 million to $240.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $272.21 million, with estimates ranging from $254.67 million to $300.33 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiovascular Systems.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $21.93. 297,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,768. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.90 million, a P/E ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb purchased 1,567 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,567 shares of company stock valued at $121,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiovascular Systems (CSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.