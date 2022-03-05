6,073 Shares in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in TTEC by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 17.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 7.9% during the third quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,224,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. TTEC’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

In other news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

