$62.60 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) to post sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.00 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $54.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $260.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

FMBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.54. The stock had a trading volume of 23,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

