$676.75 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) will report sales of $676.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $622.00 million and the highest is $731.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.22 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HGV traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 856,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,479. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.49 and a beta of 2.06. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

