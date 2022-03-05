$77.10 Million in Sales Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) to announce $77.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the highest is $106.97 million. Myovant Sciences posted sales of $24.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year sales of $278.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.35 million to $395.83 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $494.39 million, with estimates ranging from $383.00 million to $658.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $54.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYOV. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $12.06. The stock had a trading volume of 579,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,308. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.76. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $11.32 and a 52-week high of $27.43.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $291,867.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,628 shares of company stock valued at $401,625 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,204 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the third quarter worth about $369,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 100.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,394,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at $588,000. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

