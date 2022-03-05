8,900 Shares in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 99,548.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 188,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 51,593 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,847,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,908,000 after acquiring an additional 55,514 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNM. StockNews.com raised PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
