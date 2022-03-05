918 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

VCR stock opened at $286.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.46. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

