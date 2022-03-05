9,435 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VYMI opened at $64.56 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.00 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.