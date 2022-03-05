A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,453,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $88,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,478 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,736,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,200 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,754,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,698 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,397,000 after purchasing an additional 484,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,065.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,021,000 after purchasing an additional 419,485 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total value of $157,905.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AOS opened at $68.39 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

