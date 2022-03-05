AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

Get AAON alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $54.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. AAON has a one year low of $52.55 and a one year high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AAON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AAON by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of AAON by 260.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAON (AAON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.