ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in ABB by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ABB by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in ABB by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.68 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com upgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ABB in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.12.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

