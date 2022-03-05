Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52 week low of $28.07 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 74,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 49,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANF. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 22.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch (Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.