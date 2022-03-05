Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Acquires 146 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,403 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.0% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $720,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 164.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,843,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $451,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after purchasing an additional 830,171 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $95,261,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,376,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,934,888,000 after purchasing an additional 372,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $235.81. 4,184,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,470. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.96 and a one year high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.64. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.