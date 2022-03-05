Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys 55 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after acquiring an additional 339,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,905,000 after acquiring an additional 223,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $245.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,317,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,553. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $165.80 and a 12 month high of $245.56. The company has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.58.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

