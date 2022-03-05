Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Buys New Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 52,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter worth $67,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,364,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,514,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.38. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $63.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.39. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About American International Group (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.