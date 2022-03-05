Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Cuts Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a $148.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 100,609,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,373,727. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.16 and its 200 day moving average is $124.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $17,965,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 346,217 shares of company stock worth $45,765,106. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.