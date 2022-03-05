Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.2% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 45,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 33,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

TXN traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.98. 6,804,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,842,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.