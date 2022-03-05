Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 108,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 2.5% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.75. 6,340,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,919,815. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.19 and a 12 month high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $229.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.19.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.