Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABDN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Abrdn to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 260 ($3.49) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Abrdn in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Abrdn in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abrdn has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 277.38 ($3.72).

Get Abrdn alerts:

ABDN opened at GBX 179 ($2.40) on Wednesday. Abrdn has a twelve month low of GBX 179 ($2.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 300.40 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 13.80, a current ratio of 20.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.20. The company has a market cap of £3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other news, insider Stephanie Bruce purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £79,600 ($106,802.63). Also, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.13) per share, with a total value of £163,100 ($218,838.05). Insiders have bought a total of 160,865 shares of company stock valued at $34,239,540 in the last 90 days.

Abrdn Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.