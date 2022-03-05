Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total value of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $314.16 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $244.44 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $351.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.69. The company has a market capitalization of $198.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $446.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.87.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

