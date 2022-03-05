Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as low as C$0.04. Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8,834 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The company has a market cap of C$69.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.22.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:ASP)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.