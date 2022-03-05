Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE AE opened at $35.68 on Wednesday. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52-week low of $25.36 and a 52-week high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc engages in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Marketing and Transportation. The Crude Oil Marketing segment engages in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage.

