ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.73) EPS.

ADC Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.08. 110,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,213. ADC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $970.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADCT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADCT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 22.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 57.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,045 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

