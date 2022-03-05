Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.41.

ACET stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $401.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $216,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew Sinclair purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $455,480 over the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

