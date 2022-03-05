Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ACET. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Adicet Bio from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adicet Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adicet Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.41.
ACET stock opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. Adicet Bio has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $401.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.48.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Adicet Bio by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Adicet Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Adicet Bio (Get Rating)
Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adicet Bio (ACET)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.