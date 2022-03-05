Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) will post $3.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Adient posted sales of $3.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adient will report full-year sales of $14.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.80 billion to $14.91 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $16.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.61 billion to $16.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Adient.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of ADNT stock traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.56. 1,502,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,213. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.79. Adient has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $53.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Adient by 21.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,008,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Adient in the second quarter worth $529,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Adient by 33.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,879,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,133,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adient by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 134,672 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adient (Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adient (ADNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.