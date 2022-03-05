Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2,492.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and last traded at GBX 2,735.56 ($36.70), with a volume of 2138593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,958 ($39.69).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,053.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,166.08. The company has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a GBX 118 ($1.58) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones acquired 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group Company Profile (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

