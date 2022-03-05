Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADM. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 3,059 ($41.04) to GBX 3,061 ($41.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Friday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,053.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,166.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a GBX 118 ($1.58) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

