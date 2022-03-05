Admiral Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 118 (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,505 ($33.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,053.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,166.08. The firm has a market cap of £7.50 billion and a PE ratio of 6.80. Admiral Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,767.88 ($37.14).

In other news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

