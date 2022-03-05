Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. Laurentian dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.51.

TSE ARE opened at C$15.84 on Thursday. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$15.34 and a 1-year high of C$22.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$963.44 million and a PE ratio of 14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.29.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

