Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s previous close.

Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company commercializing and developing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. The Company’s lead product, macimorelin, is the first and only U.S. FDA and European Commission approved oral test indicated for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency (AGHD).

