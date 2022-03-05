Aeterna Zentaris’ (AEZS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 330.11% from the company’s previous close.
Aeterna Zentaris stock opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.47. Aeterna Zentaris has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.45 million and a P/E ratio of -5.34.
