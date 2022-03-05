Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

AIMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc engages in the discovery and development of pharmaceutical and biotech products. The company was founded in June 1984 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

