Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ainos, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
AIMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. Ainos has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $4.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.
About Ainos (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ainos (AIMD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Ainos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ainos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.