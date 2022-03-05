Air Canada (TSE:AC) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau Sells 18,868 Shares

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) Director Michael Stewart Rousseau sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.61, for a total value of C$445,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,438,983.83.

Shares of AC stock traded down C$1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$21.90. 5,546,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,831. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$19.31 and a 1 year high of C$31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. The firm has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13.

AC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on Air Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on Air Canada to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$30.07.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

