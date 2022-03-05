Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,509,000 after acquiring an additional 172,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,632,000 after acquiring an additional 166,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 186,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,710,000 after buying an additional 144,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 817,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,543,000 after buying an additional 136,756 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

NYSE:APD opened at $228.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $270.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.14 and a 52 week high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.29%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.