Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.390-$1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $896 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.83 million.Akamai Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.820-$5.970 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Akamai Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.68. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.69 and a twelve month high of $120.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total transaction of $319,209.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,161 shares of company stock worth $1,240,157 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 286,381 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

