Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.820-$5.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.67 billion-$3.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.75 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.390-$1.430 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James cut their target price on Akamai Technologies from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Akamai Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, hitting $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.69 and a 1 year high of $120.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.61 and a 200-day moving average of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.83 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 18.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total transaction of $222,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.52, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,157 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. GAM Holding AG increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 383,895 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $44,931,000 after buying an additional 236,435 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,392 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,835 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies (Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.