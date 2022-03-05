Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DETNF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Danske lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS DETNF traded up $2.51 on Monday, reaching $35.77. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.02. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.24.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development and production of petroleum in Norway. The firm conducts its activities on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. It has balanced portfolio and is the operator of the Valhall, Ula, Ivar Aasen, Alvheim and Skarv field hubs. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.