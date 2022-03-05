Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.00.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Peters & Co restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$18.70 on Friday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.14 and a 12 month high of C$21.25. The stock has a market cap of C$12.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.