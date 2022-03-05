Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 160.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 78.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $880.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $782.00 to $722.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.69.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $464.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.09 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $527.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.90.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

