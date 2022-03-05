Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 418 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $154.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.
Allegiant Travel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.