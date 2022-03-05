Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III Sells 418 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $65,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 8th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 400 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 306 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $53,332.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $156.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $154.45 and a fifty-two week high of $271.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.45. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 116,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 660.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 113,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.45.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

