ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.600-$3.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ALLETE from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALLETE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

ALLETE stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.91. The stock had a trading volume of 174,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,034. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.48. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.65 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 11.92%. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLETE during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 3rd quarter worth about $313,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ALLETE by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ALLETE by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

