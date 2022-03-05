Alliance Global Partners Cuts Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Price Target to $240.00

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Alliance Global Partners from $310.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $254.83.

HSKA opened at $147.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,342.09 and a beta of 1.59. Heska has a 52-week low of $119.63 and a 52-week high of $275.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.40.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Heska will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. FMR LLC increased its position in Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 13.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Heska by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,486,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 341.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 56,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

