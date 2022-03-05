Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.61.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock opened at $41.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.09. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,259,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

