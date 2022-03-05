Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Moody National Bank Trust Division’s 5th Largest Position

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 22,527 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.0% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 3,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,757,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $45.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,912.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,046,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,115.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,309.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.88 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total transaction of $1,480,708.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,840.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.