Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,997,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,918,589,000 after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 295,683.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,714,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 5,712,599 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,009,847 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,172,542,000 after buying an additional 277,637 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,197,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,219,312,000 after buying an additional 44,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,931,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,343,928,000 after buying an additional 56,059 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,912.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,115.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3,309.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $2,867,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

