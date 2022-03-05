Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised Ameresco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.45.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $37.70 and a 1-year high of $101.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day moving average is $69.53. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

