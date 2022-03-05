Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $63.19 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $101.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

